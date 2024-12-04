Teens admit racing in St Kilda carpark

The Victoria St carpark. Photo: DCC (file)

Two Dunedin teenagers admitted to ‘‘racing each other’’ when police found them driving in circles in a carpark.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said a patrol car located the two vehicles in the Victoria Rd carpark, near the Dunedin Ice Stadium in St Kilda, at 10pm yesterday.

The vehicles were driven by a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old.

‘‘Police stopped both vehicles. They admitted they were racing each other in circles around that big carpark.’’

Both were issued with an infringement notice.