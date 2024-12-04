Teens admit racing in St Kilda carpark

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two Dunedin teenagers admitted to ‘‘racing each other’’ when police found them driving in circles in a carpark.
Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said a patrol car located the two vehicles in the Victoria Rd carpark, near the Dunedin Ice Stadium in St Kilda, at 10pm yesterday.
The vehicles were driven by a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old.
‘‘Police stopped both vehicles. They admitted they were racing each other in circles around that big carpark.’’
Both were issued with an infringement notice.