Think pink

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

ASB senior customer specialist Jess Latavao (left) and advice centre manager Rachel Strong collect for the Breast Cancer Foundation’s Pink Ribbon Street Appeal, on the corner of George and Hanover Sts yesterday.

The appeal continues in Dunedin today.

Donations will help fund breast health and early detection programmes; help hospitals get access to the latest technologies and equipment and train doctors and nurses to use them; fund ongoing research and fellowships; and support breast cancer patients and their families.