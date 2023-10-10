Three-car crash closes busy Dunedin road

Emergency services at the crash on Hillside Rd this morning. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A three vehicle collision closed a busy road in South Dunedin this morning.

A police spokesman said police were called to a three-car collision near the intersection of Hillside and Reid Rds at 8.50am today.

Fire and Emergency NZ and Hato Hone St John were also in attendance.

One person was transported to Dunedin hospital as a precaution, the spokesman said.

A FENZ spokesman said they sent two crews, one from St Kilda and one from Lookout Point.

FENZ assisted with traffic control until the three cars were towed and the road was cleared of any debris.

The road is now open.