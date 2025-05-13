Police search harbour for missing man

Photo: Police

Several Coastguard boats and Dunedin police officers searched Otago Harbour and beaches in the Port Otago area today for a missing man.

Southern District Police called for any sightings of a man only named as Murray, who was last seen in the Port Chalmers area on Saturday, between 10.30am and noon.

A police spokesman said there were concerns for his welfare.

Police urge anyone that has seen Murray or has any information about his whereabouts to contact them on 105 and quote reference number 250513/8736.

The search was stopped for the night by about 7pm.

They plan to resume the search tomorrow.