Three injured after coughing driver crashes

Three people ended up in hospital with injuries after the driver of the car they were in had a ‘‘coughing fit’’ and crashed.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 29-year-old man and two passengers were travelling on Brighton Rd, near Brighton, when the crash happened about 9pm on Sunday.

‘‘They’d just been out for a cruise in the area.

‘‘The driver said that whilst he’s been driving around a corner, he’s had a coughing fit and before he’s known it, he’s collided with the left-hand side of the bank and the vehicle has ended up on its side.’’

All the occupants were injured and taken to Dunedin Hospital by Hato Hone St John for assessment.

A police investigation into the accident was continuing, he said.