Three injured after ute crashes down bank

Three people were taken to hospital after a ute towing another vehicle plunged down a 20m bank in Dunedin last night.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said a 47-year-old man was driving along the Northern Motorway in a ute towing a trailer which was carrying a damaged ute.

The trailer started to sway about 7.15pm and the man lost control of the vehicle.

The ute crossed SH1 and Leith Valley Rd, then plunged down a 20m bank.

The driver and two passengers were taken to hospital by ambulance. The condition of the occupants was not known, Sergeant Lee said.