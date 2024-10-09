Three injured in campervan crash

Three people have been injured after a campervan crashed in Dunedin this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Highcliff Rd about 1.45pm.

The van left the road and wound up in a paddock.

No other vehicles were involved.

Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Hato Hone St John said one patient was in a moderate condition and two others had minor injuries.

All were transported to Dunedin Hospital.

The ambulance service sent one rapid response unit, two ambulances and an operations manager.

Fire crews from St Kilda and Willowbank also attended.

- additional reporting ODT Online