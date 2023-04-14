Three Waters reset: What Southern mayors think



The Government has scrapped a major part of its unpopular Three Waters reforms, ditching the four mega entities that would have delivered Three Waters (freshwater, wastewater, and stormwater) services to households.

There will now be 10 entities, with boundaries established roughly along the lines of New Zealand’s 16 regional councils. The 10 entities will allow local councils more direct engagement with the water entities that will manage water services on their behalf.

The Government's move is aimed at curbing criticism about its reform agenda producing much-diminished local influence in decision-making.

Otago and Southland will be covered by one water entity, instead of being grouped with almost all of the South Island.

It was unclear yesterday how the Waitaki district would be treated, as part of it aligns with Environment Canterbury and some with the Otago Regional Council.

Mayors in the South were asked their opinions on the changes.

They were asked three questions:

1 - Do you give the changes to the "affordable water reforms" a pass or a fail mark?

2 - Does having 10 regional entities, including and Otago and Southland grouping, give you more confidence in the reforms?

3 - Has the Government properly listened to concerns from councils?