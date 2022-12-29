Tipped truck was carrying concert gear

Photo: Supplied

A truck that tipped over near Whare Flat yesterday was carrying sound equipment for use at a local music event, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers responded to the incident about 4.30pm.

The truck was being driven on Silverstream Valley Rd and moved to the far left as a car approached in the opposite direction. The truck tipped over, fully blocking road.

No injuries were reported, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The truck was carrying sound equipment for a concert at the Waiora Scout Camp, understood to be the Whare Flat Folk Festival.

Festival organiser Stephen Stedman has been approached for comment.