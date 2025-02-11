(Track and) field trip for Bayfield athletes

Bayfield High School held its annual sports day at the Caledonian Ground yesterday.

Deputy principal Mike Beagley said the track and field events culminated in the inter-house relays at the end of the day.

He said the annual trophies for top senior boy and girl and junior boy and girl were "hotly contested".

The students all got dressed up with their house colours as the base for their costumes.

Otago Daily Times photographer Peter McIntosh caught some of the action.