Tuesday, 11 February 2025

(Track and) field trip for Bayfield athletes

    Bayfield High School student Violet Moir, 13, takes flight in the long jump at the school’s...
    Sophia Van Heezik, 17, brought her teddy bear for support.
    Ella Matheson (left) and Camille Genobe, both 15, have Smurfs as their mascots.
    Ella Rowe, 17, puts her all into the shot put.
    Dressed up to match are, from left, Finley Rowe, 15, Caleb Booth, 15, and Leo Douglas, 14.
    Bayfield High School held its annual sports day at the Caledonian Ground yesterday. 

    Deputy principal Mike Beagley said the track and field events culminated in the inter-house relays at the end of the day.

    He said the annual trophies for top senior boy and girl and junior boy and girl were "hotly contested".

    The students all got dressed up with their house colours as the base for their costumes.

    Otago Daily Times photographer Peter McIntosh caught some of the action.

     

     

