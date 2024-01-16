Track closed until end of sea lion breeding season

Sea lion Pektite and her pup laze near the bottom of the Karetai Track on Southdale Rd, Otago Peninsula. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A busier than ever sea lion breeding season in coastal parts of Dunedin has led to the closure of a popular walking track.

Department of Conservation southern coastal ranger Jim Fyfe said the creek walk at Smaills Beach would be closed until the sea lion breeding season finished in early February.

"The habitat is quite good for mature sea lion pups.

"We originally had signs asking people to keep their dogs on a lead, but with 18-year-old sea lion Madeleine spotted with her pup near the top of the track, we thought it would be safer and easier to simply close the track for the moment.

"It’s been a bit of a turnaround year for sea lions. Previously we have had to warn the public about them — this year they've been coming to us with reported sightings."

This summer marks the 30th anniversary of Mum’s first pup, which was the first sea lion in 150 years to be born on the mainland.

There were now 34 breeding-aged females on the mainland, Mr Fyfe said.

"Thanks to Mum, there have now been seven generations of sea lion pups on the mainland.

"Sea lions have become so much more common here. I think they know more about us than we do about them."

There have been mother sea lions spotted near the Karetai Track on Southdale Rd on the Otago Peninsula, and further inland near John Wilson Ocean Dr, among other places.

"In the sub-antarctic islands, it’s not uncommon to see sea lions several kilometres from the coastline, and up to elevations as high as 400m above sea level. They're quite mobile creatures.

"We're at the height of an extremely active breeding season, so you should generally expect some chaos."

With so many females around, the male sea lions had "plenty of options", and the female sea lions could be spotted moving further inland to get away from them.

"We advise people to give sea lions their space; they're on a journey.

"Females are often quite driven to get away from the males.

"We would also like people to keep their dogs on leads near sea lions, especially at Chisholm Park.

"Both dogs and sea lions are curious animals, but it’s our job to protect the wildlife."

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz