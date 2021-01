The pair set out for a tramp in Silver Peaks yesterday. Photo: ODT files

Trampers who went missing in the Silver Peaks area have been rescued and flown to Dunedin.

The Dunedin Land Search and Rescue said that two people were found in the hills, northwest of the city, about 4am today.

The pair had been reported missing at 3.30pm yesterday.

A helicopter could not be used then due to bad weather conditions, including heavy rain.

It is not known if the pair suffered any injuries.