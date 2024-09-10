Trapped driver rescued after phoning for help

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A driver trapped in a van was cut free by firefighters who used a ladder to get down a bank on Three Mile Hill Rd this morning.
The van left the road on the road's S-bends around 10.15am this morning.
The trapped driver was able to phone emergency services to raise the alarm, police said.
Firefighters used cutting equipment to free the driver who sustained "minor to moderate injuries".
The road is closed and drivers are advised to use alternative routes.