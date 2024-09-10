Trapped driver rescued after phoning for help

A driver trapped in a van was cut free by firefighters who used a ladder to get down a bank on Three Mile Hill Rd this morning.

The van left the road on the road's S-bends around 10.15am this morning.

The trapped driver was able to phone emergency services to raise the alarm, police said.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Firefighters used cutting equipment to free the driver who sustained "minor to moderate injuries".

The road is closed and drivers are advised to use alternative routes.