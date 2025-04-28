Truck flipped into paddock after night out: police

Photo: Getty Images

A man on his way home from a night out drinking flipped his truck into a paddock after losing control on a sharp corner, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Factory Rd, Puddle Alley at 9.10pm on Saturday after a 23-year-old crashed into a paddock.

The man, who was allegedly drunk, was driving home with a friend when he lost control of his truck on a sharp corner.

The truck careened into a paddock and rolled.

Both occupants of the crash ran off before police arrived and investigations were ongoing.

At the same time, a 61-year-old man in Coast Rd, Karitane came off his motorbike and was being assisted by locals after they noticed the man struggling to stand.

He was transported to Dunedin Hospital and no alcohol was involved in the crash.

Also that night, an 18-year-old crashed his Subaru in Taioma Rd, North Taieri.

Police were called at 9.40am, but the crash happened at some point overnight, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The teenager lost control of his car while travelling uphill, crashed through a fence and over a bank.

The driver was not present when the crash was discovered and investigations were ongoing.

At 8am on Sunday, police were called to Outram-Mosgiel Rd after a 63-year-old man parked on the left-hand side of the road pulled a u-turn right in front of a vehicle driven by a 52-year-old man.

He crashed into the man’s vehicle and the 63-year-old man was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

At 2.40pm on Saturday in Brighton Rd, Brighton, a 55-year-old man had parked up outside a dog park, but as he was doing so, he hit a stationary vehicle on its front right corner, Snr Sgt Bond said.

There was substantial damage to both vehicles, but there were no injuries.

At 8pm on Saturday, a 21-year-old man lost control while driving in John Wilson Ocean Dr, St Kilda.

He careened down the bank, and was ‘‘cushioned by plants’’.

There were no injuries and no alcohol was involved in the crash, Snr Sgt Bond said.

