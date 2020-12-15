Trust reluctantly puts Sutton Camp on market

Camp warden Melinda Leslie takes Hazel Peddie (4) and Finlay Rae (5) for a wheelbarrow ride at Sutton Camp. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

If you want to relive the adventure and excitement of your childhood school camps, now is your chance.

The Otago Youth Adventure Trust (OYAT) has decided to sell its Sutton Camp facility.

President Stephen Woodhead said usage had been very low over the past decade and the trust was no longer taking any new bookings.

The facility could accommodate about 25 people, and contained a relatively new confidence course and a team-building course.

"There’s room for quite a few more beds than that, and one of the improvement options was to increase the number of beds.

"There’s plenty of room, plenty of showers and toilets.

"But even if we had increased the number of beds, the feedback we received, indicated that there was only one likely customer that would think about using Sutton, on top of the current users.

"Once organisations have a routine of going to a camp, it can be difficult to get them to change."

Mr Woodhead said OYAT’s two other facilities, at Tautuku and Berwick, catered for larger groups of up to 100 people.

They also had a wider range of activities for clients who were mainly school campers during the week, and community groups and other functions during the weekend.

However, Sutton had not quite aligned with the trust’s core business.

"What I mean by that is, the other two camps — Tautuku and Berwick — were specifically built by the trust.

"Sutton came into the trust’s ownership and it doesn’t have the full range of outdoor education activities that the other two do."

He the facility, on a 2.7ha site, had plenty of potential that had been under-utilised.

"We’re disappointed to be selling, but sometimes you’ve just got to make these decisions."

Mr Woodhead said the camp would go on the market in the new year.

There were several bookings for Camp Sutton in January and February 2021, and they would be able to use the camp as intended, before its sale.

