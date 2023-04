A two-vehicle crash blocked traffic for a time on Dunedin's Southern Motorway this morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a likely a nose-to-tail collision on State Highway 1 about 11am.

There were no injuries.

Police were able to divert traffic blocked in the north-bound left lane.

A sweeper truck was called to clean the site about 11.30am.

