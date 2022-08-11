Two-car crash on Southern Motorway

A Dunedin motorway was blocked for a time this morning after a car was rear-ended.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers were called to the two-car collision on the Southern Motorway (State Highway 1) about 8.30am.

A car travelling along the motorway slowed down, which the driver of the car behind did not see and collided with it.

No injuries were reported and the road was cleared, Snr Sgt Bond said.

