Two drivers hurt in collision

Two drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries after their cars collided in central Dunedin on Thursday night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the incident happened in York Pl at 9pm.

A 22-year-old male was reversing out of a driveway.

Snr Sgt Bond said the man said he had looked both ways and had seen no cars coming.

However, a 19-year-old male was driving down the road looking for a free parking spot.

He saw the reversing car and applied the brakes but the two vehicles collided.

Both parties had injuries and were taken to Dunedin Hospital for assessment.

Another parked vehicle was damaged and the owner was spoken to.

Investigations were ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A St John spokeswoman said they attended the scene with one ambulance and transported a patient to Dunedin Hospital in moderate condition.

