Two hurt after crash near East Taieri

Two people have been hurt after a crash near East Taieri late this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to Main South Rd on State Highway 1, near the intersection with Gladfield Rd, about 4.55pm.

Two people were being treated for injuries in the two-car collision.

One car was reported to have flipped and traffic management had been called as the northbound lane was blocked, the spokeswoman said.

