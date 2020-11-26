Two injured in Dunedin crashes

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people have been taken to hospital after separate crashes around Dunedin this afternoon.
A woman sustained moderate injuries when two vehicles collided in Mosgiel shortly after 2.30pm.
The crash, which also involved a light pole, happened in Gordon Rd and the woman was taken to Dunedin Hospital.
Soon after, a 4WD ended up on its side at Ocean View about 2.40pm.
A person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries, a St John spokesman said.
The crash was in Brighton Rd, at Taylor Creek Bridge.
Fire crews are diverting traffic.