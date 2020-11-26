Two injured in Dunedin crashes

Two people have been taken to hospital after separate crashes around Dunedin this afternoon.

A woman sustained moderate injuries when two vehicles collided in Mosgiel shortly after 2.30pm.

The crash, which also involved a light pole, happened in Gordon Rd and the woman was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

Soon after, a 4WD ended up on its side at Ocean View about 2.40pm.

A person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries, a St John spokesman said.

The crash was in Brighton Rd, at Taylor Creek Bridge.

Fire crews are diverting traffic.