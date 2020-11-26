Thursday, 26 November 2020

Two injured in Dunedin crashes

    By Grant Miller
    Two people have been taken to hospital after separate crashes around Dunedin this afternoon.

    A woman sustained moderate injuries when two vehicles collided in Mosgiel shortly after 2.30pm.

    The crash, which also involved a light pole, happened in Gordon Rd and the woman was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

    Soon after, a 4WD ended up on its side at Ocean View about 2.40pm.

    A person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries, a St John spokesman said.

    The crash was in Brighton Rd, at Taylor Creek Bridge.

    Fire crews are diverting traffic. 

