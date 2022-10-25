Two injured when car rolls down bank

Two people were taken to hospital after a car overturned and fell down a bank near Waihola.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called to a single vehicle crash on State Highway 1 about 3.40pm on Saturday.

A car travelling south crossed the centre line on a bend before overturning and falling down down a 10m bank, Sgt Lee said.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to Dunedin Hospital.

A helicopter was called for the passenger, who had head injuries.

A St John spokesman said an ambulance and two helicopters were sent. Two patients were flown to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries, the spokesman said.

Diversion were put in place while the scene was cleared, Sgt Lee said.

