Two taken to hospital after motorway crash

Two drivers were transported to hospital after a rear-end crash on Dunedin’s northern motorway.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police, Hato Hone St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to a crash at the intersection of Howe St and Cumberland St (State Highway 1) at 3.57pm yesterday.

Two drivers, a 35-year-old woman and a 28-year-old male, were transported to the Dunedin Hospital for assessment.

Sgt Lee said both vehicles were damaged and required to be towed from the scene.

The highway was shut down to one lane for about 30 minutes.

Inquiries were continuing to establish the cause of the crash, but it appeared the vehicle travelling on the highway failed to stop for the rear lights of the vehicle in front and had collided from behind, Sgt Lee said.

