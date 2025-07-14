Uber hailed in attempt to evade police

Photo: Getty Images

Two men fleeing a car crash in Dunedin hailed an Uber in their attempt to escape from police.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said at 2.15am on Sunday, police attempted to stop a vehicle driving along Kaikorai Valley Rd at 100kmh in a 50kmh zone.

The car did not stop and sped north, reaching speeds of about 120kmh, Snr Sgt Bond said.

‘‘We did have spikes set up further up the road, but it's turned into Mulberry Ln and Marshall St, and then come to a stop.

‘‘Two people have jumped out, run away.

‘‘They’ve called an Uber to come and pick them up, we've stopped the Uber when it's been leaving the area.’’

The driver, a 21-year-old male, was charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop — he was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

The passenger, also a 21-year-old male, was found to have fled police earlier that night after he drove into a parked car at 11.30pm on Saturday.

‘‘He ran off from his vehicle with his 20-year-old passenger, dogs tracked and located him,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 250mcg which was the legal limit, however he failed an impairment test.

Police were awaiting the result of a blood test.

Snr Sgt Bond said police were disappointed the drivers had chosen to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol, which allegedly resulted in the crashes.

‘‘And then disappointed that they didn't stop when spoken to later and were travelling at a dangerous speed — 120kmh along Kaikorai Valley Rd is excessive.’’