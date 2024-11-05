Ugh! Boot blamed for Corstorphine crash

A three-car crash in Dunedin has been blamed on an ill-fitting ugg boot, police say.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said police were called to Corstorphine Rd, at 5.20pm yesterday after a car crashed into two parked vehicles.

The 64-year-old driver told police he was travelling down the road at speed when his ugg boot slipped off and got stuck under the brake and over the accelerator.

He blasted through a give way sign, going straight into the carpark of a garage where he hit the two parked cars.

Emergency services arrived and he was taken to Dunedin Hospital as a precaution, Snr Sgt Reay said.

Inquiries were ongoing and a blood sample was taken to test for the presence of alcohol.