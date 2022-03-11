Friday, 11 March 2022

Unplanned power outage caused by cracked insulators

    By Oscar Francis
    An unplanned power outage affected hundreds of customers in Dunedin this morning.

    A notification posted on Aurora’s website said the unplanned outage began about 8.40am.

    Nearly 300 customers were believed to be affected, from the harbour industrial area to Ravensbourne.

    An Aurora spokeswoman said the outage was caused by urgent repairs to replace two cracked insulators on power poles and power had been restored around 12.05pm.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

