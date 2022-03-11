Unplanned power outage caused by cracked insulators

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An unplanned power outage affected hundreds of customers in Dunedin this morning.
A notification posted on Aurora’s website said the unplanned outage began about 8.40am.
Nearly 300 customers were believed to be affected, from the harbour industrial area to Ravensbourne.
An Aurora spokeswoman said the outage was caused by urgent repairs to replace two cracked insulators on power poles and power had been restored around 12.05pm.