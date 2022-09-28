Unrestrained learner driver caught speeding in warrantless car

An unrestrained teenage driver on a learner licence was caught speeding in a car that had not had a warrant for several years, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were patrolling in Middleton Rd about 3.40pm yesterday when they spied the 17-year-old pulling out of a driveway while not wearing a seatbelt.

Officers performed a U-turn to speak to him but the youth sped off and was recorded driving at 84kmh in a 50kmh zone.

The youth was pulled over and found be on his learner's licence, and officers saw the car had not had a warrant of fitness for the past three and a-half years

The car was green stickered and the incident would be followed up by Youth Aid, Snr Sgt Bond said.

