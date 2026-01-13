Upgrades around Octagon to disrupt traffic for a month

The Octagon. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Aurora Energy is making electricity upgrades in the Octagon including working on underground infrastructure to improve network reliability.

The company said in a statement yesterday the Octagon upgrade project would run from January 19 to February 20.

Temporary road closures and traffic management would be required throughout the project.

On January 27 and February 13, traffic lights on the corner of Upper Stuart St and Smith St might be affected while crews worked on nearby infrastructure.

Remedial work was planned with Downer to minimise potential disruption.

From January 29 to February 1, the left lane of upper Stuart St, when heading uphill between the Octagon and Moray Pl, would be closed and would reopen at 7pm on February 1.

Aurora Energy said drivers should allow extra time and follow detour signs.

There would be an increase in the number of vehicles in the area as the work was completed and traffic management would be in place.

Aurora Energy asked that everyone should factor in additional travel time and obey all traffic management signs and instructions.

A single power shut-off would be required on January 26.

Affected customers have been spoken to directly and will also receive formal outage notifications from their electricity retailer.