'Valuable' medals stolen in raid on Dunedin home

A round silver Lithuanian olympiad medal and a bronze rectangular 1938 Lithuanian ice hockey team world championship medal were taken Photo: NZ Police

Police are calling for CCTV footage as they investigate the theft of a haul of "valuable" medals from a central Dunedin home.

Five Lithuanian Air Force medals, a round silver Lithuanian olympiad medal and a bronze rectangular 1938 Lithuanian ice hockey team world championship medal were taken during the burglary.

Police believe the property was stolen from the Royal Terrace home sometime over the weekend.

Five Lithuanian Air Force medals were stolen. Photo: NZ Police

"These medals are of extreme sentimental and historical value and are of great importance to the victims and their family," police said in a statement.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in Royal Terrace between Thursday and Monday.

Police are also appealing for any CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information can contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Update Report" or by calling 105, using the reference number 250218/5927.