PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Icy conditions caused cars to slip and slide on southern roads yesterday.

One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a car rolled on State Highway 1, north of Dunedin, about 1.50pm.

Less than two hours later, a van (above) rolled on the Dunedin-Port Chalmers road at 3.15pm.

A police spokeswoman said the van skidded on ice. Nobody was injured.