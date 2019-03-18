Vigil being held in Mosgiel tonight

A community vigil will be staged in Mosgiel tonight to reflect on the Christchurch terrorist attack.

The event, at 7pm in Memorial Park beside the public library, is being organised by church leaders from the Taieri Ministers' Association.

Those attending would have the opportunity to place flowers or a card, while flower and a banner reading "They Are Us", and Tatou Tatou E (All of Us) in Maori, would adorn a gate outside the children's playground.

The location was close to where many Syrian refugees live, organisers said.