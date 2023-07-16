Volunteers planting trees as Cup memorial

Dunedin people are invited to take part in two tree-planting sessions on Otago Peninsula this month in celebration of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Two public tree-planting days are being held on the slopes of Hereweka Harbour Cone this month in celebration of Aotearoa New Zealand co-hosting the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023.

Save The Otago Peninsula has been planting native trees in the Smiths Creek Catchment on the slopes of Hereweka Harbour Cone since 2012 to create a "future forest" that aims to enhance the habitat of native whitebait species and slow down erosion.

This year 1000 of the trees to be planted have been bought by Trees That Count as part of their Greatest Goal crowdfunding campaign, with funding support from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Public planting days are planned for this Sunday and on Saturday week, both at 1.30pm in the future forest area, giving local people the chance to help create a permanent memorial of this sporting event.

Interested people are invited to meet at 1.30pm at the no exit end of Bacon St in Broad Bay. All tools supplied.

For more information, email stopincsoc@gmail.com or text (027) 875-6020.