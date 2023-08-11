Sweden hold off Japan to reach semis at World Cup

Sweden's Filippa Angeldahl celebrates scoring their second goal against Japan. Photo: Reuters

Sweden held off a late Japan fightback to reach the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup for the fifth time with a 2-1 win at Eden Park on Friday, leaving the tournament without a former winner in the last four.

Five days after ousting four-time champions the United States in the last 16, the Swedes dominated the 2011 champions for most of the evening to set up a semi-final against Spain at the same stadium on Tuesday.

Defender Amanda Ilestedt gave Sweden the lead with her fourth goal of the tournament in the 32nd minute with Filippa Angeldahl adding the second from the penalty spot just after the break.

Japan never gave up the fight but Riko Ueki missed a 76th-minute penalty and her fellow substitute Honoka Hayashi's goal 11 minutes later proved too little, too late as Sweden held firm under immense stoppage-time pressure to progress.