Volunteers suit up for kick-off

REPORT: MARK JOHN / PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Fifa volunteer Mark Williams receives his volunteer uniform from volunteer Leisa de Klerk, at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday.

About 250 of the 350 Dunedin volunteers received a tour of the stadium and learned about their roles on Saturday, as part of their specific venue training.

They received a kit which included a pair of Adidas shoes and socks, some pants, two T-shirts, a hoodie, a rain jacket, a puffer jacket, a hat and a beanie.

The volunteers start working at the first game of the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Dunedin, between Switzerland and the Philippines, this Friday. Their last day will be on August 5.