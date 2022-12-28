Warning issued as scorchers approach

Dunedin surf life-savers warn beachgoers to "go where you know" ahead of expected high temperatures across the region.

MetService is forecasting 27degC in Dunedin tomorrow, the weekly high ahead of New Year’s Day and similarly high temperatures are likely across Otago.

In Queenstown, New Year’s Day is expected to reach 25degC, with most days New Year’s reaching the mid to late 20s.

Heading further south, Invercargill is expected to peak at 26degC today and tomorrow, and could come into the new year with a sunny day and a high of 23degC.

The high in Oamaru is expected to come tomorrow at 27degC.

In Wanaka, January 1 is forecasted to peak at 28degC.

MetService meteorologist David Miller said temperatures across the region were expected to sit in the mid-20s

"High pressure will abound for most of the country over the next few days, so New Year is looking pretty good for the South Island," he said.

St Clair Surf Life Saving Club chairman Cam Burrow expected an influx of people to local beaches and waterways.

"The thing is, when the weather gets nice everyone wants to go to the beach or the lake or the river and get out in nature."

This season, Dunedin beachgoers had already required a couple of rescues, and he was hoping to avoid more.

He said residents were lucky as St Clair and St Kilda had not had a strong swell this week, but "when those swells get intense they are quite dangerous beaches".

More people had been asking surf life-savers where was safe to swim, and that indicated increased awareness of water safety.

However, as tomorrow was shaping up to be the busiest day of the week, there were easy ways to keep your friends and family safe.

"Go where you know, swim with your mates, know your limits, and if you see someone in trouble ring 111," he said.

He said it meant not trying to save other people in trouble and leaving it to the professionals.

"There has been fatalities outside the region this year where someone has gone to rescue a person in trouble and the rescuer has died."

Going to patrolled beaches was the smartest thing a person wanting to get in the water could do.

"The message is — when you’re getting in the water make responsible decisions."

cas.saunders@odt.co.nz