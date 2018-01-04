Warrington spaceship 2017's most viewed property

The Block properties may have had a major boost on television, but they were edged out of top spot by a spaceship house in Warrington, Otago.

Trade Me, New Zealand's largest internet auction website, has compiled a list of its top 10 most viewed homes across its site in 2017.

The rare Futuro spaceship in Otago which was built in 1974 and listed on the site in September was viewed more than 63,000 times.

Others that made it on the list include a brick church and a water tower.

1. Futuro spaceship, Warrington Otago - sold to passionate buyer, undisclosed price (63,389 views)

2. The Block - Ling and Zing's, North Shore Auckland - $1.3m (52,760)

3. The Block - Andy and Nate's, North Shore Auckland - $1.25m (47,195)

4. The Block - Julia and Ali's, North Shore Auckland - $1.24m (45,462)

5. Tiny house on wheels - Horsham Downs Rd, Hamilton - unconfirmed sale price (43,600)

6. The Block - Stace and Yanita's, North Shore Auckland - $1.27m (43,545)

7. Lake Alice water tower - Rangitikei - $120,000 (38,653)

8. Ocean Beach church - Nichol Rd, Bluff - still for sale (35,312)

9. Grand Designs NZ 1918 Villa - Wishart Rd, Helensville - unconfirmed sale price (32,733)

10. Grand Designs NZ Gibbston Valley Villa - Queenstown - still for sale (29,685)

"Kiwis love to check out bizarre and beautiful houses, baches and buildings that are hiding around the country," said Trade Me spokeswoman Millie Silvester.

"The most popular listing of 2017 was pretty out of this world."

Silvester said it was no surprise that all four houses from The Block NZ made the top 10 along with two Grand Design homes because "Kiwis love their home renovation shows".

"A particular favourite of ours was a concrete water tower in Rangitikei, and was once linked to an old psychiatric hospital," she said.

"The eerie Rapunzel-like tower begged for some good old Kiwi ingenuity to create it into a home or B&B."