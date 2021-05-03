Watch live: Dave Cull's funeral at Dunedin Town Hall

Former Dunedin mayor Dave Cull was a fun-loving family man and industrious leader, mourners have been told at his funeral.

Hundreds of people have packed into the Town Hall to celebrate Mr Cull's life.

Celebrant Melanie Kerr said the Town Hall was an appropriate place to farewell Mr Cull, in the city he loved.

Mr Cull had said his five weeks in hospital this year were as much a learning curve as his time as chairman of the health board, Ms Kerr said.

Photos: ODT files

Otakou runaka kaumatua Edward Ellison said Mr Cull was a kind, industrious leader and family man.

He was a friend to many, Mr Ellison said.

Mr Cull (71) died at his Portobello Rd home on April 27, after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was Dunedin mayor for three terms from 2010 and in 2019 he decided not to seek another term, but was elected on to the Southern District Health Board and appointed chairman.

He stood down from the board in October 2020 because of the health challenge he faced.

Mr Cull was also Local Government New Zealand president from July 2017 until August 2020.

He was also a television presenter and an author.

Mr Cull was born in Invercargill and was the eldest of four children.

He delivered groceries around the neighbourhood and was on the debating team at Southland Boys' High School and was on the student council, Ms Kerr said.

"Dave was not afraid of hard work."

He was a builder's labourer, a barman, a bus driver and he made furniture.

The lights of the workshop were often on.

Dave's brother Bruce recalled the brothers were once on a rooftop when the wind blew over their ladder and they were trapped for a couple of hours, Ms Kerr said.

He got his lucky break in television on a show called Renovators and that was followed by several more.

He met his future wife Joan Wilson in 1982.

Ms Kerr said Mr Cull was a voracious reader and then a writer.

He was elected on to the Dunedin City Council in 2007 and then the city's 57th mayor in 2010.

He had a life of service and a life of love, she said.

Granddaughter Carli Hutchinson said her pop loved to read to her works such as The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit and Harry Potter.

He was brave as he faced his cancer, she said.