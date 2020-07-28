Watch Live: Dunedin City Council meeting

Watch live as Dunedin city councillors discuss the future electoral system used in the city's elections, the installation of wooden groynes at St Clair beach, as well as a number of other items.

While not binding, councillors will be offered the opportunity to change from the current single transferable vote scheme, maintain the status quo, or hold a poll.

Dunedin has used the single transferable vote system since 2004.

Unintended beach erosion, safety concerns and cost are some of the risks council staff have identified in going ahead with any wooden groynes on St Clair beach.

Late last year, in a 12-2 vote, the council asked staff to assess the feasibility of reinstating the groyne structure, and how that would benefit the coast, including Kettle Park.

The report will be presented to councillors today.

For full coverage of today's meeting see tomorrow's Otago Daily Times.