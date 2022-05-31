Water result: new main in service

Karitane School pupil Eleanor McCafferty (10) enjoys a drink of fresh water from a school fountain yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Work to repair the water network serving Karitane and Waikouaiti has reached a major milestone.

The installation of a new $3.8million water main in McGrath Rd, connecting to a $6.4million upgrade of about 6km of ageing water mains and lateral pipes in Karitane, was recently completed and commissioned, sending fresh clean water to residents.

The project began in November 2020 and is part of a wider project, costing more than $10million, that will improve the water network in Waikouaiti as well.

Dunedin City Council infrastructure and development general manager Simon Drew said good progress was being made.

The projects were being carried out by contractors Fulton Hogan and Downer.

Work on the Waikouaiti water main project was continuing.

"The replacement of Waikouaiti’s ageing water main in Edinburgh St and surrounding streets was originally planned as part of a wider $6million Three Waters upgrade for the town, but work in Edinburgh St and surrounding streets was brought forward last year in response to the lead drinking water issue."

He said stage one involved replacing the water main along Edinburgh St and side streets with a new water main, and it was completed in mid-2021.

"This involved temporarily installing pipes on side streets above ground, to more quickly reinstate a permanent drinking water supply to residents.

"Stage two includes burying the above-ground pipes on side streets, below ground."

This work began early in 2022 and was expected to be completed by the end of August.

Mr Drew said the projects would make the network more resilient, reduce leaks and other maintenance issues and improve levels of service for residents.

"We’re pleased to see this work is progressing well and that our communities will benefit from the results."

In addition to the pipe renewals, planning was well under way for the upgrade of the Waikouaiti water treatment plant.

The upgrade would include treatment to improve taste and odour issues.

Construction of the water treatment plant upgrade was expected to begin later this year or early 2023, he said.