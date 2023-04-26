Waving seal fools concerned onlooker

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services rushed to rescue a surfer being swept out to sea — only to discover it was a seal waving at a concerned member of the public.
Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers responded to a phone call from a member of the public at St Clair Esplanade at about 6.30pm yesterday, saying they saw a surfer with their arm up requesting assistance.
When officers arrived, they discovered a seal had been waving with its flipper.
A rescue boat was deployed from St Clair Surf Lifesaving Club, which confirmed there was no surfer, Sgt Lee said.