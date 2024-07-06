'We're buzzing': Fans out in force

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Octagon was swarming with All Black and English fans, as they prepared to support their teams ahead of the first test in Dunedin.
Bar fronts were extended out into the street in the central city to accommodate crowds having a final meal and drink before heading off to Forsyth Barr Stadium for tonight's match.
English fans were out in full force and not worried about being the minority in the stands.
Ellie Thompson, of Bristol, said she had been in New Zealand for three months and loved the opportunity to support her team away from home soil.
‘‘We have tickets to for the match up in Auckland next week as well - we’re buzzing.’’
‘‘We’re supporting the winners - but seriously we will be happy with either win tonight.’’
The crowd was awash with black as people from all over New Zealand crowded into the Octagon supporting the home side.
It promised to be a good night, Ms Gidding said.