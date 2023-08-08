Wheat gluten causes inflammation in mice

Alex Tups. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

For those who love their carbs, look away now.

University of Otago researchers have found wheat gluten causes brain inflammation in mice — a world-first discovery which may be of importance for human physiology.

Research leader Associate Prof Alex Tups said mice had a similar circulatory, reproductive, digestive, hormonal and nervous system.

"So, it is quite possible that the same inflammation we found in mice, could happen in humans."

The study investigated whether a standard diet, referred to as low-fat diet (LFD), enriched with 4.5% gluten (matching human average daily consumption), or a high-fat diet (HFD), enriched with 4.5% gluten, altered body weight, metabolic markers or central inflammation in male mice.

"Gluten, which is found in cereals such as wheat, rye and barley, makes up a major dietary component in most Western nations.

"While previous studies have shown gluten promotes body-mass gain and inflammation in mice in the enteric nervous system and gastrointestinal tract, we investigated the impact of gluten on the brain."

"For the first time, we can report gluten-induced hypothalamic (brain) inflammation," Assoc Prof Tups said.

The hypothalamic region of the brain was vital for co-ordinating basic metabolic functions like body weight regulation and blood sugar regulation.

"If gluten led to hypothalamic inflammation in humans, and therefore brain damage, it can be bad in the long run, such as increase in body weight and impaired blood sugar regulation.

"If these effects became persistent, they might exacerbate the risk of impaired memory function which is linked to disturbed blood sugar regulation."

He said it was not yet known why this was happening.

"These are early days and we need future studies to confirm whether this has implications for celiac or gluten sensitive people."

Despite the findings, Assoc Prof Tups said people should not suddenly stop eating gluten.

"We are not saying that gluten is bad for everyone.

"For gluten-tolerant people to go entirely gluten-free may have health implications that may outweigh potential benefits.

"We are saying that future studies need to reveal whether our findings in mice are translatable to humans and whether gluten-induced astrogliosis and microgliosis may also develop in gluten sensitive individuals."

john.lewis@odt.co.nz