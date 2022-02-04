'A whole lot of damage': Truck carrying digger crashes

A truck carrying a digger crashed in St Leonards. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A truck carrying a digger crashed down a hill this morning taking out two power poles in the Dunedin suburb of St Leonards.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the crash happened about 11.25am in Kea St.

The truck came down the hill and took out two power lines and did ‘‘a whole lot of damage’’, he said.

Firefighters from the Ravensbourne station were sent to the scene and were assisting with traffic control while crews from Delta dealt with the lines, he said.

A police spokeswoman said they believed one person was in the truck at the time but no injuries were reported.

Aurora Energy was informed and contractors were at the scene. Crews were seen disconnecting the power on Finch St.

A spokeswoman for Aurora Energy said the number of affected customers was believed to be about 10.

She expected that power would be restored later today.

A nearby resident said they suddenly lost power then heard a bang.

Another said they were gaming when the power went out and when they went to their kitchen they saw a flash outside their window.

They expressed concern about their tropical fish.

