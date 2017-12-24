Wildlife campaign tops $50,000

Wildlife Hospital Trust members (from left) Steve Walker, Andy Cunningham and Jordana Whyte are excited at the supportthey have received from the public. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Here's to you, Dunedin! Together, we have raised just over $50,000 for the Dunedin Wildlife Hospital.

Wildlife Hospital Trust co-chairmen Steve Walker and Andy Cunningham and trustee Jordana Whyte have been delighted to see community support growing steadily since The Star launched its "Saving Our Native Species'' fundraising campaign on October 5.

A swell of pre-Christmas donations, totalling just over $10,000 this week, means the campaign total has topped $50,000.

"The is fantastic news and we all applaud the public for their efforts in support of the Wildlife Hospital,'' Mr Cunningham said.

"It has been a privilege to work with everyone involved in this campaign.''

Trustees met with The Star this week to unpack new intensive care incubators, ready for the Wildlife Hospital's opening on January 15.

The hospital will be led by wildlife vet Dr Lisa Argilla, and will be based within the Otago Polytechnic's School of Vet Nursing.

Ms Whyte said she had appreciated the many notes of encouragement and support, and personal stories of people's love for wildlife that had come from the "Saving Our Native Species'' campaign.

"It has been lovely to hear from people, such as the father who told me his 10-year-old daughter chose a donation to the Wildlife Hospital in place of a present this year,'' Ms Whyte said.

"That is a very special thing to do.''

Mr Walker said the success of the campaign had highlighted the fondness Dunedin people felt for the wildlife living near to the city.

"I think Dunedin people have a real pride in the fact that our city is the wildlife capital of New Zealand,'' he said.

Mr Walker thanked The Star for its "amazing work'' in promoting the campaign, which will end on December 31.

Along with the many smaller donations from people of all ages, the fundraising campaign had also received an early boost with a $10,000 donation from environmental project Use Your Own Cup.

T-shirts sporting the Wildlife Hospital Dunedin logo had been sold as far afield as Spain, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

In addition to the public donations, Wildlife Hospital Dunedin has also had strong support from funding organisations, including grants for equipment from the Otago Community Trust ($105,000), Callis Charitable Trust ($5500), Dunedin Casino Trust ($2500) and the Trusts Community Foundation ($2500), along with $10,000 from the Otago Polytechnic's Million Dollar Dinner charity auction.

Mr Cunningham said it was humbling and thrilling to have such sterling support from the public, funding organisations and local corporates working with the trust.

"And we have not only had funding support, we have had many people stepping forward as volunteers.

"These are the people who will keep the hospital running, day in and day out, into the future.''

BRENDA.HARWOOD @thestar.co.nz



How to donate

The Wildlife Hospital Dunedin Trust:

You can make a bank transfer or set up an automatic payment to account number: 12-3150-0161217-00

To donate online, visit www.wildlifehospitaldunedin.org.nz/donate

Send a cheque to: The Wildlife Hospital Trust, 40 Sutcliffe St, St Clair, Dunedin 9012.

Givealittle: Go to givealittle.co.nz and search for The Wildlife Hospital Dunedin.



