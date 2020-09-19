Saturday, 19 September 2020

Will first in be first served?

    By John Lewis
    Blue Lime White, also known as BLW, strikes the perfect pose for her profile ...
    She has cute freckles, despises long walks on the beach, but absolutely loves fishing with friends, long-haul travel and watching the sunsets at Taiaroa Head.

    And most importantly, she is single.

    Royal albatross Blue Lime White’s dating profile may make her sound like a colourful, fun and easy-going chick, but in reality, she is pretty fussy when it comes to finding "Mr Right".

    Affectionately named BLW, she was the first albatross to return to Taiaroa Head this year after circumnavigating the southern hemisphere, and Department of Conservation staff are hoping this might be the year she finds the partner of her dreams.

    Otago Peninsula Trust marketing manager Sophie Barker hoped it would be a developing love story.

    "She’s looking for love this year.

    "If she gets it on — that’s not a technical term — she might be hatching her first chicks in November.

    "She’s first in this year. That shows initiative. She’ll have the pick of the bunch.

    "Often it’s the boys that are first in, so this is exciting."

    BLW’s arrival on Wednesday signifies the start of the annual return of toroa/northern royal albatross for the 2020-21 breeding season at Taiaroa Head.

    To celebrate the event, Dunedin’s churches, schools and public buildings will peal their bells across the city at 1pm on Monday.

    Royal Albatross Centre manager Hoani Langsbury said it was a great time to visit the colony.

    "Viewing can be fascinating as albatross renew their pair bonds with grooming and flying displays, while also choosing a place to nest.

    "The adolescents without mates will be in party mode, doing what teenagers do, impressing prospective mates, building pair bonds and showing off."

    The colony is home to more than 250 toroa which, once mature, breed every two years.

    In 2019, the colony celebrated 100 years since the first egg was laid in 1919.

    john.lewis@odt.co.nz

     

