Woman caught nearly four times over limit after Chch trip

A Dunedin woman nearly four times over the limit drove home from her daughter's gym tournament in Christchurch before crashing close to their house, police say.



Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the woman's 11-year-old daughter was in the car at the time.

Police were called to Stuart St at Kaikorai Valley Rd at 1.30am today and found a crashed and abandoned car on a traffic island.

The mother and daughter were picked up about 200 metres from the site.

"They'd got out and were walking home. It was only a short distance away from the crash location."

The 39-year-old recorded a breath alcohol level of 1191mcg, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The limit for drivers aged 20 years and over is 250 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per litre of breath.

The woman would appear in court on charges of drink-driving, careless driving and failing to protect a child under 18, he said.

