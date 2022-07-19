Tuesday, 19 July 2022

9.02 am

Woman who died in Silver Stream flooding named

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Sarah Shirley. Photo: ODT files
    Sarah Shirley. Photo: ODT files
    Police have named a woman who died in last week's flooding of Silver Stream in North Taieri.

    She was Sarah Jane Shirley, of Dunedin.

    The 29-year-old died after a four-wheel-drive was swept away while trying to cross a ford at Silver Stream on Tuesday last week.

    Emergency services were alerted just after 9pm and her body was recovered in the vehicle the following morning. 

    Two other people were in the 4WD  at the time and managed to get out.

    One man trekked through swollen creeks to get help, while the other stayed at the scene. 

    A death notice in the Otago Daily Times remembered Sarah Shirley as ‘‘crazy, unique, loving, quirky, cherished and beautiful’’.

    Her funeral will be held in Invercargill on Friday. 

    Police have extended their sympathies to her loved ones.

    An investigation is ongoing on behalf of the Coroner, they said. 

     

     

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter