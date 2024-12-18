Wood you look at that

Otago Woodturners Guild club president Ray Palmer, of Dunedin, holds a platter bowl he made from chestnut. The sweep of colouring is caused by a nail the tree had grown around. Mr Palmer is one of 18 woodturners displaying their work at the guild’s annual exhibition at the Dunedin Community Gallery, in Princes St. The annual exhibition and sale features a charity table where artwork sales are donated to Women’s Refuge, Mr Palmer says. The guild, with about 60 members, offers beginner's courses for those wanting to learn the craft at its Melbourne St workshops, he says. Peter McIntosh went for a look.