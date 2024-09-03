Wrong turn? Bus gets stuck on steep Dunedin street

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Another bus has fallen victim to north Dunedin's steep and winding streets.
The Ritchies bus got stuck on a sharp turn on Gladstone Rd this afternoon, bringing its journey to a sudden halt.
It is not known why the driver chose this particular route which is not part of any scheduled Dunedin bus service.
"First question is why was he driving down Gladstone in the first place?" one commenter on Facebook wrote.
In 2016 Buccleugh St was the site of a similar scene when a bus driver fresh from Christchurch wedged his vehicle on the Northeast Valley street.