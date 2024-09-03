Wrong turn? Bus gets stuck on steep Dunedin street

Photo: Supplied/Facebook

Another bus has fallen victim to north Dunedin's steep and winding streets.

The Ritchies bus got stuck on a sharp turn on Gladstone Rd this afternoon, bringing its journey to a sudden halt.

It is not known why the driver chose this particular route which is not part of any scheduled Dunedin bus service.

A worker attempts to manoeuvre the bus out of its tight spot. Photo: Gregor Richardson

"First question is why was he driving down Gladstone in the first place?" one commenter on Facebook wrote.

In 2016 Buccleugh St was the site of a similar scene when a bus driver fresh from Christchurch wedged his vehicle on the Northeast Valley street.