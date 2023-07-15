Wuthering flash mob dancing for good cause

About 100 people donned red dresses to take part in a community flash mob recreating the Kate Bush classic Wuthering Heights in the Octagon today.

The event is one of many "Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever" celebrations being held worldwide.

Organiser and Dunedin City Councillor Mandy Mayhem-Bullock says the event seems to grow in popularity every year and is held as close to the British singer's birthday as possible.

"We always try and be first. We're the only city in New Zealand and I think we're leading the globe in this year's Wuthering. This is our fifth year and it seems to grow in popularity every year, which is amazing."

This year, people of all cultures, genders and levels of ability danced in support of Weka: Wellness Empathy and Kindness Aotearoa, an organisation that run support sessions on a wide array of mental health conditions for adults and children.

