Year of the Dragon welcomed

A roaring fireworks display was a fitting way to welcome in the Year of the Dragon in Dunedin on Saturday.

Hundreds of people celebrated at the Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Garden to see out the Year of the Rabbit, despite the forecast.

After parading from the Octagon and down Princes St, a dancing dragon dazzled the crowds, followed by performances from the Dunedin Senior Chinese Association and Dunedin Tai Chi Club, and the ceremonial dotting of the lion’s eyes and lion dance.

Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Garden Trust chairman Malcolm Wong.

Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Garden Trust chairman Malcolm Wong said the garden’s Chinese New Year celebrations went from strength to strength each year.

The understanding and appreciation Dunedin had shown towards the city’s different ethnicities was magnificent to see, even amidst the weather.

"The hands might be cold but the heart is warm."

This year marked the 30th anniversary of the sister-city relationship between Dunedin and Shanghai, and it was the first Chinese New Year since the pandemic that Dunedin had been able to host Chinese dignitaries.

He hoped the Year of the Dragon would bring about good health and wellbeing for all.

Speakers included Otakou marae kaumatua Edward Ellison, Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong and consul-general of the People’s Republic of China Madame He Ying.

Crowds take in a performance celebrating Chinese New Year at the Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Garden on Saturday. PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON

Madame He said in traditional Chinese culture, the dragon symbolised good luck, wisdom and strength.

"Chinese people like to call ourselves descendants of the dragon, so this year holds even more special significance for Chinese people."

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said the Chinese garden was an "oasis of tranquillity".

The city and China had a very special bond dating back to the 1860s gold rush, he said.

He was proud of the opportunities they both shared.

After leading a delegation to Shanghai last year, the two cities’ level of trade and commerce had taken a "significant step upwards".

